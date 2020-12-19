Jimmie Ray Messamore, 71, of Madisonville, KY passed away on December 17, 2020 at his residence.
He was born April 1, 1949 in Charleston, KY to the late Carlos Messamore and Violet Louise Furgerson Messamore. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Messamore; brothers, Terry and Bill Messamore; and sister, Joyce Johnson.
Jimmie worked as a coal miner and was a US Army veteran. He enjoyed grilling, watching basketball and was a big U.K. fan. He loved fishing and the mountains, but most of all, he loved his grandkids and his dog, Stiffler.
He is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Rick) Collins of Evansville, IN and Stephanie (Stephen) Arnold of Madisonville; two sons, Jamie (Amanda) Messamore of Madisonville and Jeremy Messamore of Madisonville; two sisters, Sharon Towe of Dawson Springs, KY and Brenda (Jerry) Watts of Dawson Springs; one brother, Ruby (Barbara) Messamore of Harrogate, TN; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held privately on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Lantrip officiating. Burial will follow in Dunn Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Pallbearers will be Zackary Messamore, Tyler Messamore, Stephen Arnold, Shawn Watts, Rick Collins, and Nick Reburn. Honorary pallbearers will be Grayson Messamore and Brandon Messamore.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.