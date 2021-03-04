John Michael Noffsinger, 45, of Nebo, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home. John was a member of Nebo Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Keitha Noffsinger; mother Shirley Noffsinger; his children, Bailey Griffith, Payton Harvey, Kai Harvey, Ashton Noffsinger and Abigayle Noffsinger; brothers Kenneth Noffsinger and Danny Noffsinger; and sister Tina Noffsinger.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Nebo Baptist Church. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
