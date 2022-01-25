John Scott Lay, 83, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at his home.
He was born on February 18, 1938, in Georgetown, Illinois, to the late Gladys Goss Eison and John Frank. He was a proud United States Army veteran. He retired as a tool and die maker at Buckhorn. John loved dancing and watching the History Channel and football.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeri Holman Lay; and his sister, Mary Ann Lay.
Survivors include his daughters, Penni Matheny and Tami (Dave) Litchfield, both of Madisonville; his girlfriend, Barbara Kunkle of Madisonville; his sister, Margaret Rose of Alabama; his grandchildren, Dakota and Alyssa Matheny, Shawn (Ashley) Litchfield, and Brandi (Sean) VanderMolen; five great-grandchildren; and three nieces and a nephew.
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Brad Williams officiating. Burial to follow at McGregor Cemetery on Olney Road in Dawson Springs, KY. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Brad Williams, Dakota Matheny, Zach Miller, Matthew Messamore, Michael Matheny, and Haley Meyer. Honorary pallbearer is Shawn Litchfield.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.