Ashley Kirtley Johnson and Jeremy Luckett have secured seats on the Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education.
Johnson received 3,087 votes and Luckett received 2,385. This will be Johnson's first time on the board while Luckett has been reelected.
Kenith "Kenny" Riley received 1,732 votes; Teresa Cook received 1,108 votes; and Ray Westerfield received 786 votes.
