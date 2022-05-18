This year’s Ohio County primary for judge-executive featured three Republicans — incumbent David L. Johnston, Ray Goff and David Randolph — running for the office in the primary.
Based on the final results, Johnston has clinched the nomination for his party with 1,958 votes. Goff came up short with 1,707 votes and Randolph received 128 votes.
Since there is no Democratic candidate to run against him in November, Johnston will continue as Ohio County’s judge-executive for the next four years.
“I just want to thank the voters of Ohio County for having the confidence in me again and I will not let you down and I’ll continue to serve you the next four years,” Johnston said.
Johnston has served as county judge executive since 2010.
Randolph said he was not bitter about Johnston’s victory, and was glad his campaign raised awareness on certain issues.
“The voters in Ohio County have spoken and we felt like we ran a good, clean race, and we’re proud of that,” Randolph said. “My main interest when I ran was to raise awareness in Ohio County and I feel like we did.”
Goff could not be reached for comment prior to press time.
The race for Ohio County sheriff resulted in an upset with Adam Wright defeating incumbent Tracy Beatty for sheriff.
Wright received 2,235 votes to Beatty’s 1,617.
“It’s been emotional here for a while, a lot of happy tears,” said Wright, a former Kentucky State Police detective. “Took a lot of hard work. For the past five months, that’s all we’ve been doing from Monday through Saturday is getting out and knocking on doors and putting signs up. Tonight it paid off and I’m super excited to hit the ground running in January.”
The Wright family is well known throughout the county with his father, Rip Wright, serving as jailer for many years. Despite the family’s political history, beating an incumbent is not an easy task, Wright said.
“It means the world to me because it means the people, and the county, have entrusted me to lead the law enforcement agency here in the county for the next four years,” Wright said. “I can’t say thank you enough to each and everybody who got out and voted, and it means a lot to me and my family.”
Wright said he will continue to support Beatty until the transition begins.
Beatty, said he was proud of the changes he brought to the sheriff’s office.
“I’ve been there eight years and I have worked hard and tried to make the sheriff’s office the best it can be and I think we’ve done. ...I’m proud of what we’ve done,” Beatty said. “The people have spoken; they voted to have a new sheriff come in, so we will make that transition in January with the new sheriff, and try our best make this an easy, smooth transition.”
