GREENVILLE — Joshua Matthew Fulkerson, 28, of Greenville, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his residence. He was a self-employed construction worker and attended Corley Chapel Church.
Survivors include his parents, John Fulkerson and Robin Dyer; brother Nicholas Fulkerson; sister Jennifer Fulkerson; son Jace Fulkerson; stepdaughter Jaylyn Hayward; and grandparents Clarence and Mary Greenwood.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Corley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.