CENTRAL CITY — Judy Evelyn Stewart, 65, of Central City, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the University of Louisville. Mrs. Stewart was a homemaker and a member of Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Johnson; mother Margie Kirtley; and stepfather Harold Jarvis.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Chester Stewart; children Tonya Collins of Abilene, Texas, Tony (Tara) Phelps of Abilene, Texas, Shannon (Dale) Anderson of Winfield, Tennessee, Rebecca Stewart of Evansville, Indiana, and Jill (Tony) Cox of Owensboro; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers Jerry (Debbie) Johnson of Henderson and Randy (Donna) Johnson of Henderson; sisters Theresa (Mitch) Eskins of Central City and Rose (Greg) Smith of Calhoun; and family friend Ray Kirtley of Central City.
Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.