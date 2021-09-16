Junior Achievement was our guest speaker for the August McLean County Chamber meeting and Mr. Dan Douglas gave a great explanation for what the JA organization does to help the future of our kids and work force. If you do not know anything about JA, I encourage you to find out more. They need volunteers to help with their program in McLean County. I personally am a volunteer and I love it. They train you, provide the activity materials you need and encourage you along the way. If you have an hour or two a month that you could spare, I highly recommend you call Dan or Autumne and ask a few questions. If you are looking for something to do, here is the perfect opportunity. It’s a perfect placement for a grandparent or someone needing a few volunteer hours. Junior Achievement is currently looking for volunteers to serve as mentors in McLean County Schools. Since it is the beginning of the school year, we are still adding additional opportunities, but right now we have openings at both the middle and high schools. Volunteers will receive training and all materials needed to “teach” the class. The most important thing is YOU—sharing your stories and experiences with today’s students! Please contact Autumne Baker at autumne.a.baker@ja.org for more information or questions. Finally, please share this with your co-workers, friends, and family and encourage them to sign up by contacting Junior Achievement at (270) 684-7291.
We are collecting toiletry items for Sunny Acres for World Mental Health Day October 9th. Would you be willing and encourage donations from your family and friends? You can drop your items off at Riverside or at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Even though the McLean County Golf Scramble Hole Sponsorship is full, we still have room for teams to sign up. If you have any questions regarding sign up for the Golf Scramble, please contact me at (270) 273-9760 or email chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com.
Kentucky Run for the Fallen will be making a stop in Sacramento at the Battlegrounds at 2 p.m Sept. 18. They had a wonderful turn out the last time they came through and we thought we would let everyone know they were planning another run. For more information, go to kentucky.usarunforthefallen.org
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and we would like to invite everyone to the McLean County Health and Safety Fair from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Oct. 23rd at Myer Creek Park, sponsored by Oasis of Owensboro. If your business would like to join in the fun, please contact Maria Shyver at (270) 685-5271 or email at mshyver@oasisshelter.org. if you are in need of help for domestic violence, you can get help at the same information or any business in the county and ask for help.
Hours for the transfer station are as followed: Mon. and Wed. from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Sat. from 7:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed for all holidays and any other days not listed.
The McLean County Chamber of Commerce’s next monthly meeting will be at noon Sept 23. in the Chamber building Loft. CASA of Ohio Valley will be our speaker. Please RSVP by Sept. 20. Everyone is welcome to attend and we look forward to seeing you there.
Happy Fall, ya’ll!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.