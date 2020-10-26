Owensboro Police Department detectives are investigating the death of a 15-year-old male after they responded to a firearm discharge report at the 2200 block of East 19th Street at 9:55 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found the juvenile deceased with a single gunshot wound inside the residence, according to an OPD press release.
Another family member was home, and no other shots were reported. OPD isn't suspecting the wound to be self-inflicted, and neither a motive nor a suspect have been identified at this time, according to Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess.
Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or to leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.