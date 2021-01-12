Karen Kae Miller, 79, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Heartford House in Owensboro.
Karen was born on Aug. 30, 1941, in Cedar County, Iowa, to the late Hans and Theo Ahrendsen. She was raised on a farm in Oxford Junction, Iowa and earned a degree in business management from the American Institute of Commerce in Davenport, Iowa.
Karen came to Owensboro, in 1963 with her husband, Dr. Clyde A Miller, D.C., Ph. C. She worked with her family at Owensboro Chiropractic Center for 55 years. During that time, she earned a degree as a Chiropractic assistant from the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. She was also licensed as a Chiropractic X-ray technician. Oliver College of Chiropractic awarded her an honorary Doctor of Chiropractic degree for her efforts in helping to write articles about Chiropractic and the many continuing education courses she had taken in the health field.
Karen was a 40-year member of Christ Presbyterian Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends. In her younger days she helped fly the family’s Cessna airplane. She enjoyed studying their family genealogy, gardening, and traveling the USA and Eastern Europe.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years; a son, Clyde Jr., D.C. (Diana) Miller; a daughter, Thea Philhower; granddaughter, Cassidy Philhower; and step-granddaughter Melissa Blincoe; grandsons, Richard (Ashley) Miller; step-grandsons, Matthew (Misty) Blincoe, and Christopher () Blincoe; a brother Richard Ahrendsen; two great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 burial services will be held privately.
Final tribute entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home. Inc .
