WHITE PLAINS — Kathy Elaine Mercer, 72, of White Plains, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital. She was born March 26, 1950, to the late Ernest and Nina (Jackson) Crick, Jr. She liked to go antiquing and crafting in her spare time. Kathy loved raising her family and being “Mammy” to her grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her son, John Mercer; brother, Mike Crick; sisters, Debbie Smith and Janice Wells; nephew, Corey Young; and niece, Maranda Smith.
Survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, J.L. Mercer; daughter, Tracie (Patrick) Mason of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Hailey, Brady, Zachary, and Maverick Mason; siblings, David (Judy) Crick of White Plains, Steve (Carolyn) Crick of White Plains, and Jimmy (Dorothy) Crick of Crofton; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at noon Saturday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Darrell Dakin officiating. Burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
