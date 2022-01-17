CENTRAL CITY — Kenneth Wayne Lehman, 75, of Central City died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his residence. He was a retired coal miner for Peabody, an Army veteran, and a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his children, Kenneth Detty, Michael Detty, Mark Detty, Angela Frey; sisters, Brenda Neighbors, Linda Bates; brother, Tom Lehman.
Service: 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Ebenezer Cemetery in Drakesboro. Visitation: 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
