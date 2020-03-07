Kentucky BioProcessing officials have confirmed the Owensboro company is working on a coronavirus vaccine.
In a KBP statement, officials said the company hopes to make a vaccine candidate available for testing within the next few weeks.
KBP operates a biomanufacturing facility in MidAmerica Airpark. It inserts genes into tobacco plants to create vaccines and other products.
The company can grow, harvest and process as many as 3 million protein-producing tobacco plants in a five-week production cycle, as compared to traditional methods that can take several months.
KBP, which was acquired by Reynolds American Inc., worked with San Diego-based Mapp Biopharmaceutical and the government to develop a drug treatment for the Ebola virus in 2014.
“Once Chinese health authorities released the genetic sequence of (coronavirus) in January ..., KBP scientists began to examine its structure and make a hypotheses about how an engineered vaccine might neutralize it,” said Hugh Haydon, KBP chief executive.
Also, KBP officials have contacted U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar about the local company and its potential to assist the government with the coronavirus, or COVID-19, Haydon said.
The majority of research science and development is done at KBP’s Owensboro facilities, he said, with science and regulatory support from its parent company and British American Tobacco.
Haydon isn’t sure how many other drug manufacturers may be working to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to market; however, the Wall Street Journal reported recently the Food and Drug Administration is working with more than 70 developers and public health labs on testing, Haydon said. Also, multiple companies are working on a treatment.
“RAI Group and its subsidiary KBP are pleased to be able to make this effort to, hopefully, ... address this important public health issue,” a KBP company statement said.
