The Kentucky Changers volunteer organization will be in Owensboro from Saturday, June 25, through Friday, July 1. This organization’s visit marks the second year that Kentucky Changers will help low-income people in our community.
Kentucky Changers will furnish volunteer workers and construction supervisors for each home to complete minor exterior repairs. Chad Rafferty, Kentucky Changers Construction Coordinator, said, “The Kentucky Changers ministry is excited to partner with the City of Owensboro and the Daviess McLean Baptist Association to serve the residents of this great area this summer.”
Selected homes will be placed on the final project list and all repairs and building materials will be furnished at no cost to the homeowner.
The project application guidelines are as follows:
• Homes must be located within the city limits of Owensboro, Kentucky.
• The project applies to homeowners only (deed of record). No rental property will be considered.
• Only single-story homes will be considered.
• Roof shingle replacement, exterior painting, wheelchair ramps and yard cleanup will be considered for a project. Window replacement and structural repair items will not be considered for projects. Kentucky Changers will make the final selection on which houses will be on the project list.
• The household must meet the HUD low-income guidelines (Example: single person maximum income limit is $36,050 per year / a four-person family maximum income limit is $51,500 per year).
• All interested homeowners must provide income information and proof of current homeowners insurance.
• Deadline to be placed on the waiting list is Monday, Feb. 28.
Eligible homeowners can call CityAction starting Feb. 1 at 270-687-4444 to place their home on the 2022 list for consideration.
For information, contact Housing Grant Coordinator Evan Gogel at 270-687-8657 or evan.gogel@owensboro.org or Kentucky Changers Construction Coordinator, Chad Rafferty at 270-499-2644.
