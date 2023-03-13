Wildcats to play Providence on Friday night
The University of Kentucky landed as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament East Region late in the afternoon on Selection Sunday.
Kentucky will face 11th seed Providence on Friday in Greensboro, N.C. Former Kentucky player Bryce Hopkins transferred to Providence, and he has been quite successful there. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CT and the game will be on CBS.
Kansas State is the No. 3 seed in the East Region, and that would likely be the round of 32 matchup for Kentucky if the Wildcats can stop Providence. Kansas State upset Kentucky in the round of 16 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament in Atlanta.
If Kentucky was able to reach the Sweet 16 of this NCAA, it would be playing in Madison Square Garden in New York City.
To do that, the Wildcats have to prove they can win two straight games at a neutral site, and against competition that could be difficult. UK is 21-11, as is Providence.
Last year, Kentucky was upset as the No. 2 seed by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the round of 64.
Kentucky at least has some geographic security with this draw. UK is 6-1 in NCAA Tournament games played in North Carolina, the last coming in a 106-81 win over Florida State in Charlotte to reach the Final Four in 1993.
This is its first-ever NCAA Tournament game played in Greensboro, which is 6½ hours from Lexington.
Some on social media felt like Kentucky had a good draw to get some kind of run going. Some on social media thought UK could be gone in the round of 32.
Tournament probabilities put out by EvanMiya.com would give some hope to UK backers. Kentucky has a 65.3% chance of winning its opening round matchup, and it has a 44.6% chance of advancing to the Sweet 16, per EvanMiya.com.
In late January, Kentucky was trying to stay on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, but it put together enough good wins over the last six weeks to go in as a sixth seed.
“What disappoints me, three years ago we could’ve won the national title, and they canceled the season,” UK coach John Calipari said Sunday in Lexington after the UK team watched the NCAA draw at his house. “What happened last year, first time in my career, hurt like hell. You move on, you move to the next. This has got to be a ball because they’re going to feed off of me. They’ve got to see me saying he is loose and ready to go. I’m excited for these kids.”
Trying to get some momentum going into the tournament, UK coach John Calipari took the unusual approach of naming Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware team captains.
“I’m putting this on Jacob because I need him to be more and when he’s more we’re pretty good,” Calipari said of naming Toppin a captain. “So now, instead of the inward thinking, you’re a leader, it’s outward thinking, it’s about the guys, what do I have to do? How do we got to do this?”
Ware is connected with his teammates, which is why Calipari chose him as a captain also.
“Really simple why I did it because he is one that everyone listens to,” Calipari said of picking Ware as a captain. “My thing to him is, when they know a guy is leading and may or may not play yet, he’s been the same, they will follow.”
Calipari also told the team that if people didn’t practice because of injuries, they would not be starting or their minutes off the bench might be limited.
There were four UK players who didn’t practice much or at all last week, including Sahvir Wheeler, CJ Fredrick, Cason Wallace, and Jacob Toppin. Wheeler has been out for six weeks, Fredrick has been limited, Wallace looked like he reinjured his leg in the Vanderbilt loss, Toppin was added to the injured list with a hamstring.
“When you’re just doing scripting and not competing, it takes an edge away,” Calipari said. “We have to compete before we go in.”
Purdue is the top seed in the East Region and on the other side of the bracket. Tennessee is the No. 4 seed and Duke is the No. 5 seed.
Getting a chance to go against a former player in Hopkins will be an interesting sidelight to this matchup.
The 6-foot-7 forward played in 28 games for the Wildcats last season, averaging 6.4 minutes of playing time in which he scored 2.1 points per game and averaged 1.4 rebounds. He scored a season-high 13 points in a home win over LSU.
Looking for more playing time, Hopkins opted to enter the transfer portal, where he landed at Providence and has been a standout.
He earned First Team All-Big East honors this season and Hopkins enters the NCAA Tournament averaging 16.1 points per game, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
The Illinois native has put together two 29-point performances this season, including one over eventual Big East regular season champion and tournament champion Marquette, which will be the No. 2 seed in the East Region.
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Northern Kentucky got the NCAA Tournament automatic bid by winning the Horizon League Tournament. NKU was rewarded with a No. 16 seed and a date with Midwest top seed Houston at 8:20 p.m. CT on Thursday. That game will be on TNT.
NKU is coached by former WKU player and head coach Darrin Horn. NKU is 22-12.
NKU definitely has a Kentucky flavor throughout its roster. Nine members of NKU’s basketball team are from Kentucky.
