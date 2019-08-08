"If you don't march back across those mountains and join my men and fight for the King, I will march across those mountains and hang your leaders and burn your homes and fields to the ground!"
The Englishman who sent that message to North Carolina, to Col. Isaac Shelby, was Colonel Patrick Ferguson, of His Royal Majesty's Army. It was 1780 and Ferguson was frustrated because those men would not take the loyalty oath and quit helping the rebels! Many of the men he was angry at had fought at Musgrove's Mill, which the Americans realized too late was a trap. The desperate Americans fought off the British and the Tories and escaped with all the prisoners they had taken and headed home to their families across the mountains. Ferguson had chased them to the Blue Ridge Mountains and demanded they turn around and join him.
He would learn you don't say that to a group of stubborn, angry Americans. That was definitely the wrong thing to say. They thought they'll show him, even though he had many times the number of men.
A large group of men, from Tennessee, North Carolina and Washington Co., Virginia, banded together and made themselves into a volunteer army. Each man took his Dechard rifle, his sure-footed mountain horse and his pocketful of parched corn. They were militia, not regular soldiers, but they could fight if need be. They were not going to allow those Tories and their Indian friends to attack and burn their settlement. They decided to take care of that Tory Ferguson, and they proceeded to do that.
Col. William Campbell and Isaac Shelby (later the first governor of Kentucky) met with some other leaders and they planned a surprise attack on Ferguson. They sent a letter to Commander Gates, leader of the South and asked for a trained officer to lead them, but in the meantime they elected Col. William Campbell to command them. Then they and all the men started to march. They were met with men from South Carolina and more from North Carolina, making it a group of 1,000 to 1,200 men. Ferguson at this time had gone to a high ridge called King's Mountain.
They made an all night march, traveling on pathways and over hills and valleys, in pouring rain, and on Oct. 7, 1780, they reached King's Mountain, cutting off Ferguson from the rest of the British units. The men were still led by Col. William Campbell. These men had no training, and no promise of pay. They fought against the superior forces of the British soldiers of Col Ferguson. They had no orders from officers, no uniforms, no provisions except for a pocketful of parched corn.
In one hour and five minutes the Americans totally decimated Ferguson's Tories with every man of them either dead, or taken prisoner. Col. Patrick Ferguson lay dead on the battlefield. He had been hit by about a dozen bullet-wounds, a direct result of the threat he had made against the men on the other side of the Blue Ridge, which also led the Americans to ill-use his body before they buried him in beef-hide. (Find-a-Grave) They made sure that North Carolina (now Tennessee), South Carolina, and Georgia would not be on the side of the British and the King. This battle changed the course of the Revolution! Since most of the Tory (Loyalists) prisoners were also Americans who had taken the loyalty oath to the King, the Americans preceded to "lose " the 800 prisoners! Most of them changed sides and later fought for the Americans and freedom. (Battle of King's Mountain - U.S. Army War College)("King's Mountain: National Military Park, South Carolina" National Park Service, nps.gov) (Tablet in Honor of Slain British Leader Unveiled," Asheville Citizen-Times, Asheville, N. C., Oct. 8, 1930).
Our next meeting will be Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Regional Family Research Center at the stoplight in Calhoun. There is parking in front, and around the storage building and in back of the buildings. The speaker will be Charles Vanover, and he will be talking and doing a hands-on presentation on repairing and restoring tombstones! Everyone is invited to attend.
The Research Center is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Treasure House is open the same times, even though they have been opening other days also if they are in the mood. They have a lot of new items that have come in recently. So stop by and see what they have! You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or leave a message at 270-875-5317.
