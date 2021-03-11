It will be the start of what would be an improbable run for the University of Kentucky in the SEC Tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday as the eighth seed against Mississippi State.
UK is now in the land of possession-by-possession basketball. The Wildcats seem to understand what that means over the next few days in the SEC tourney, which will be at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
“It comes down to, did we fight or not?” UK’s veteran inside presence, Keion Brooks Jr., asked Tuesday. “Four games in four days is tough. If you want to do that, you’ve got to go out there and fight every single possession of every single game. If we do that, we’ve got a really good chance of, like you said, be dancing in that confetti when it’s all over.”
UK’s only chance to making the NCAA Tournament will be winning the SEC tourney and its automatic NCAA bid.
UK has shown plenty of grit defensively in the 2021 portion of this season, but it has lacked execution in some late-game situations.
The Wildcats needed double-overtime to win 78-73 at Mississippi State in early January. Dontaie Allen gave a 1-game flash of long-distance shooting brilliance, one of the all-time breakthrough performances with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 7-of-11 from 3-point range, to fuel a nine-point comeback at Mississippi State. Those were all career highs.
UK could need similar heroics to advance to a Friday date with top seed Alabama.
UK coach John Calipari said it would be all hands available to get through a possible 4 games in 4 days scenario.
One set of those hands belong to Terrence Clarke.
Calipari didn’t say Clarke would get in a game, but it sounded like he’d be available if Calipari chose to use him.
The UK coach said the training staff told him last week Clarke could go. Calipari wanted to see him get through a couple days of individual drills and scrimmaging with no limping, and Clarke did that.
“It’s all about team for him,” Calipari said of Clarke. “He just said whatever this team needs from me, ‘I’m here. If I don’t play, I’m fine. If you want to put me in, fine. I’m ready to go.’ Now, I won’t change the rotation or what we’re doing, but there may be a point where I say let’s give him a shot. Let’s see how he’s doing.”
If Clarke is limited, Calipari will be looking at all options to help UK advance.
Calipari not going to manage minutes because there is no winning four games without winning the first one.
Every game is now a one-and-done scenario.
“If I need to use the entire roster, there will be no pitchers left,” Calipari said. “I’m throwing everybody.”
The best ‘pitchers’ at the moment for UK are Davion Mintz and Isaiah Jackson.
They are the two Wildcats playing best over the last handful of games.
Jackson was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and All-Defensive Team. He has scored in double figures in six straight games and paces the nation’s leading shot-blocking team with an SEC-best 2.6 blocked shots per game.
Mintz is averaging 16.8 points over the last five games and has made multiple 3-pointers in 10 of the last 11 games (33 total in that span). He has moved basically into a full-time spot at point guard.
Olivier Sarr had one of his best games at Miss. State, getting a double-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds, so a duplication of that effort would be good for the Cats.
BJ Boston scored 21 points and drained six 3-pointers in the 92-64 win over South Carolina.
No matter what now, UK seems locked into the one game focus.
“If we can win tomorrow at 11, if we can win that game, I’m going to be dancing,” Calipari said. “Just that game. Forget about four.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.