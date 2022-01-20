Louisville area veterinarian Dr. Joya S. Griffin has a new show on Nat Geo WILD and Disney+, “Pop Goes the Vet.”
She has an Animal Dermatology Clinic with branches in Louisville and Lexington and Evansville, Indiana.
She graduated from Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine in 2006 and focused on dermatology because of her dog, Gizmo.
“She had severe allergies and her skin was infected, smelly and had erosion,” Griffin said. “When I started vet school, the first thing I did was take her to the dermatology service.”
Griffin was impressed by the how much it helped her dog.
“They gave me my dog back and I wanted to do the same thing for my patients,” she said.
About three years ago, Griffin shared her story and the story of the patients she could help with a production company. She sent them footage of working in the clinic, cases she sees and interactions with the staff. That company pitched the show to Nat Geo WILD.
“They loved it,” she said.
Episode one of the season premiered Jan. 1 on Nat Geo WILD and Jan. 5 it began streaming on Disney+. The show regularly airs at 10 p.m. Saturdays on Nat Geo WILD and continues to stream on Disney+.
She never thought she’d be on a show but always thought she had a story to tell that someday could be turned into a book or movie.
“To be able to tell my story on television and show the patients I treat and their amazing pet parents has been a dream,” she said.
Michael Steinmacher, director of Barr Memorial Library on Fort Knox, met Griffin when he took his dachshund Rocco to her for his health issues around 2012.
“She treated him for the remainder of his life and has subsequently provided care for our other doxies, Eva and Red,” he said.
Steinmacher said Griffin is not only a great medical specialist but also a great human being.
“We feel like she and her family are part of our family because they’ve been so good to us,” he said. “I knew that her personality would give a project like this one a lot of energy and be fun.”
Steinmacher said the show is fun to watch, even if it has some serious moments at times. The show has brought up some tough memories of experiences with his own pets but also made him smile and cry.
“It was fun to see her interacting with others and knowing that even though we feel special and blessed to now call her a friend, she treats everyone — and every patient — with love, kindness and humor,” he said. “We feel special, but we know we’re not an anomaly, and it’s comforting to know that so many benefit from her work.”
Although it’s not a part of the show, Steinmacher said Griffin is a great person all the way around and a terrific wife and mom.
“She’s family to us. She and her husband helped our poor, chronically ill dachshund have five good years of life and happiness,” he said. “We treasure our memories of Rocco, our time with him and credit Joya and husband for enabling that.”
Griffin said she’s received positive feedback about the show, especially being exposed to a veterinary specialty, dermatology, that people don’t know a lot about.
“People are loving the unique cases we see and the amazing transformations,” she said. “The stories of these sweet babies have resonated with the viewers because many people know what it’s like to have sick pets of their own.”
She’s been told by some their children like the show and it has helped reinforce their desire to become a veterinarian.
“That means a lot to me, and I love being a great example of our profession,” she said.
Griffin said she really hasn’t been recognized out in public yet since the show aired, but college and high school classmates recognized her when they saw the show on Disney+.
She’s grateful that viewers can see the work she and her team do every day to improve the lives of their patients.
“I’m praying we get a second season to show more of what we do and the fun we have while doing it,” she said.
