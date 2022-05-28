To the sounds of the river and birds chirping, the local VFW Post 696, held its annual memorial service for fallen veterans.
The north lawn of the VFW post was covered in 36 white, wooden crosses, each with two red poppies to honor the veterans from Kentucky as well as all veterans who gave “the last full measure” in service to the United States.
The poppies were in remembrance of Flanders Field, a field that in WW II was said to have been covered in the flowers where once fallen soldiers had laid. John McCrae, wrote a short poem about the field, which was posted beside the crosses.
Jessie Hettinger, the president of the VFW auxiliary, said this program was started roughly a decade ago. She also said this ceremony is always held the Friday before Memorial Day.
“(Poppies) have become like a landmark of veterans and the ones who lost their battles in war,” Hettinger said. “The crosses are for all veterans but (the list) I’ve got are the ones that are in Kentucky.
The event was opened by Keith Cain, who offered the prayer as well as words for the attendants and for the fallen.
“We’re gathered here today and we have a mixture of feelings,” Cain said. “We’re gathered here today to mourn those we’ve lost, but that emotion is also mixed with incredible pride for what they did.”
Violinist Mackenzie Bell performed “My Old Kentucky Home,” to the quiet observance of the dozens in attendance. The national anthem was sung by Tara Noel Estes.
The names of roughly 300 fallen veterans were read by two members of the community. Once all the names had been read, Hettinger asked for names of family members or friends of the audience to be said also.
“I hope you all come back every year to remember our veterans,” Hettinger said. “I want to remember (my dad), a WW II veteran, and my (uncle) who is a Korean veteran who’s still MIA.”
“Amazing Grace” heralded the conclusion of the program as VFW members began mingling with one another, most of whom wore a red shirt reading “until they all come home.”
Marita Stroud, who came to America in 1963 and became a citizen in 1968, said her family had a long history of being in the military. She has been coming to the ceremonies for years and said that it is important to honor those who served to make this country a better place.
“Veterans are very dear to me,” Stroud said.
Another woman who attended the memorial was Barbie Korfhage, an Owensboro resident, said this was her first time attending this service, but that it was important to show up regardless to honor the men and women who made the United States “the greatest nation on earth.”
“I came out here to support our veterans,” Korfhage said. “I believe that the veterans who fought for this country need to be recognized and I just wanted to show support. They’ve worked for us. They’ve fought for us (and) they deserve to be recognized.”
