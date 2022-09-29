Kentucky Wesleyan Homecoming 2022 will feature the Pillars Lectures Series and offer three mini-lectures of 10 minutes each beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center's Panther Room.
Nate Gross will present “Censored,” explorations in determination in the art of acting and in life. He is an associate professor of theatre and director of theatre at KWC.
Hillary (Lantrip) Croft, KWC Class of 2014, is an assistant county attorney in Hopkins County and will present “Communicating with the Times,” about learning your audience and effectively communicating to them. She was named a KWC Distinguished Faculty Fellow this year.
Dr. Andrew Bolin will present “The Role of Storytelling,” about how stories inform, connect and bring people together. He is division chair of Fine Arts and Humanities and program coordinator and assistant professor of communication arts at KWC.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information on these lectures and all homecoming events, see kwc.edu/homecoming.
