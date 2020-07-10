Despite a recent general uptick in COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association reasserted its contention to conduct fall sports during the 2020-21 academic year during its Board of Control meeting held Friday in Covington.
"We're playing this fall," KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said. "We're going to participate in athletics and activities this fall — we don't know what that will look like, but we're going to play.
The board recommended, however, that the current voluntary, non-contact status for football remain in place through Aug. 2.
"We're targeting Aug. 3 for limited contact, Tackett said. "We're hoping we don't have to adjust it again."
The board recommended that golf season start on time, with the first scheduled matches to be played July 31.
