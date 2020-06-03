When the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted last week to begin allowing sports again, it marked the ending of an impromptu “dead period” that lasted nearly three months.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, it has turned the sports world on its head. Within high school athletics in Kentucky, it has meant the cancellation of 2019-20 spring sports, the scrapping of the annual boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments and, simply put, it’s been a disruptive interruption to everyday life.
However, after months of uncertainty, the coronavirus pandemic seems to be past its peak. As a result, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared, sports can resume on a limited basis.
The KHSAA agreed.
The Board of Control also voted to remove the mandatory dead period later in the summer, giving student-athletes and coaches the chance to gather together and prepare for the 2020-21 season unhindered.
“Let’s get these kids back to their coaches, sooner rather than later,” KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said during last week’s meeting.
It wasn’t a decision that was made lightly or without extensive research, either.
More than 2,000 viewers stopped by to watch the livestream of Thursday’s meeting. Since the start of the pandemic, the KHSAA has listened to coaches, student-athletes, parents and countless others through written letters and social media.
Once Beshear began announcing a planned return to youth sports, however, everything began to get a little bit clearer for the KHSAA.
Now, it appears, there’s a firm and thought-out plan for getting back to action this month. In order to accomplish those goals, though, it’s important to continue following the guidelines. After all, the next step doesn’t open up until the one before it is clear.
Beginning Monday and lasting until June 14, coaches and players are meeting in person but still must practice social distancing.
Actual athletic activities can begin June 15, with practices of 10 or fewer people for “low-contact sports” like golf and cross country. “High-contact sports” such as volleyball, football and soccer can start working out and conditioning but aren’t allowed to practice until June 29.
Anything beyond June 29 is still undetermined, but it makes sense to wait and see how the next few weeks go first.
After all, once Tackett puts the wheels on the ground, he’s hoping they won’t stop.
That’s why the annual dead period — June 25 to July 9 — will be waived. Players and coaches have been at home since at least March 13, so they’re itching for some uninterrupted progress as soon as possible.
“I don’t think it’s feasible to start, stop and start again,” Tackett said.
At the same time, however, the red carpet isn’t getting rolled out all at once.
Taking into account the advice from the Kentucky governor’s office, along with demands from the public, the KHSAA has found a pleasant middle ground. Reopening sports in gradual stages won’t please everyone, but it makes the most sense.
The KHSAA — which faced an almost unwinnable situation with the COVID-19 pandemic — did its due diligence, and as a result, sports are on track for a return.
