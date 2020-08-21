High school fall sports in the commonwealth have received the green light amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Thursday approved its current plan for starting fall sports on Sept. 7, with the first football games to be played on Sept. 11.
Mandatory practices will begin on Monday, with competition for cross country, soccer, volleyball and field hockey set to begin on Sept. 7. Golf season is already underway.
The soccer postseason is scheduled to start Oct. 12, with the first three rounds condensed into two weeks, with football playoffs set to begin Nov. 13-14 and concluding with the state championships Dec. 11-12. Football teams will have the potential to play nine regular-season games.
The board voted 16-2 in favor of the current plan, with Louisville’s Jerry Wyman and Marlon Miller casting the only “no” votes.
“After three decades in this place, the thought of limiting competition is foreign to me,” KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said. “It needs to be about kids, not politics. This board and this staff have consistently supported moving forward.
“Interscholastic athletics means something, and it’s something that’s been built up over time — it’s the fabric of our communities.”
The KHSAA cautioned that the plan must be approved by the governor’s office, the Kentucky Department of Health and the Kentucky Department of Education.
“We are going to have to remain in line with any existing orders out there,” Tackett said. “There is no doubt that this going to be the most different year we’ve ever experienced.
“We are going to have shutdowns, we know that’s inevitable. We’re challenged by this summer, Fall Break, Labor Day — we have to make smart and wise decisions on a daily basis to make this work — we have to be able to pivot on a moment’s notice.”
Two other options were presented on Thursday, but were voted down.
Option 2 would have delayed the start of the fall sports until Sept. 28, and would have featured a seven-game football schedule — set to begin on Oct. 2. It was voted down by a 15-3 margin.
Option 3 would have been allowed field hockey and cross country to begin on Sept. 7, but soccer, volleyball and football would have been pushed back to Sept. 28, with the first football games to be played Oct. 2. This option was voted down by a 13-5 margin.
Through it all, Tackett has remained upbeat with regard to playing a fall sports season in Kentucky.
“We have heard from a huge portion of the public and I’ll tell you that the opinions have been in running about 10-1 in favor of going ahead and doing something,” Tackett said.
“Over a thousand emails, or call messages or texts I’ve gotten have been about an opportunity to participate, even if that opportunity has been reduced this year — that’s been a consistent theme.”
