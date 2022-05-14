I proudly and strongly support Daviess County commissioner candidate Michael King. I have known Michael for several years and can attest to his hard work, dedication and willingness to listen to the citizens of this community.
Michael is president of Norman King and Electric and owner of Crown Investment Group and is no stranger to hard work. Being a business owner himself, Michael sees firsthand the obstacles local businesses face with attempting to grow and expand in our county. This experience has allowed him to develop solutions that will help support businesses and promote growth locally.
I am certain Michael will lead by example and will do what it takes to see our community thrive.
As the primary approaches, I ask you to consider voting Michael King for county commissioner. I am confident he is the best candidate for the job.
Gary Murphy
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.