The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s and women’s basketball teams released their respective schedules for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, and both coaching staffs expect a challenging year ahead.
The men’s slate is highlighted by a home matchup against historic rival Southern Indiana, as well as a season-opening trip to the GLVC/G-MAC Challenge in St. Charles, Missouri.
“That crossover is a hard event to get into,” said KWC coach Drew Cooper, whose team begins the year against Illinois Springfield (Nov. 12) and Lindenwood (Nov. 13). “Those are going to be some big games for us, from a strength of schedule standpoint, right off the bat against some GLVC schools.”
The Panthers then open a four-game nonconference home stretch against NAIA foe Midway (Nov. 16) and USCAA opponent East-West (Nov. 20) before the Screaming Eagles (Nov. 24) come to Owensboro for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.
“We’re hoping to fine-tune some things with some non-D2 home games and be ready to roll for USI,” Cooper said. “With those two crossover games and USI, those first three D2 games with GLVC opponents — if you’re trying to get an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, you don’t have time for trial and error.
“I hope Panther fans are excited about USI coming to the Sportcenter. That’s such a tremendous rivalry, and folks in Owensboro obviously know (current USI coach and former player) Stan Gouard. We hope to make it difficult for them on that day.”
KWC then hosts Salem (Nov. 29) and kicks off Great Midwest Athletic Conference competition at home against Hillsdale (Dec. 2) and Findlay (Dec. 4) and on the road at Walsh (Dec. 9) and Malone (Dec. 11).
“We’re going to know where we stand very quickly,” Cooper said. “We have the opportunity very early in the season to prove that we’re ready to win this league. That’s our goal coming in — to win the league.”
Wesleyan gets a break from conference play against St. Louis Health Sciences & Pharmacy (Dec. 14) for an 11 a.m. tipoff, which Cooper is hoping will be a chance for local schools to take a field trip to the Sportscenter for the morning action.
The Panthers continue G-MAC play at home against Trevecca Nazarene (Dec. 18), Ohio Dominican (Dec. 29) and Cedarville (Dec. 31) before three straight road games at Tiffin (Jan. 6), new league member Ashland (Jan. 8) and a rematch at Salem (Jan. 12). Wesleyan closes its season with six of its final 11 games on the road.
The KWC women, similarly, waste little time before beginning the year with a matchup against back-to-back Division II Final Four team Drury (Nov. 12) and Southwest Baptist (Nov. 13) at the Pops Duncan Classic in Nashville.
“Drury is always good,” Panthers co-head coach Caleb Nieman said. “It’s a great first measuring stick of the year for us. They’re a national power.”
Wesleyan hosts Illinois Springfield (Nov. 16) before traveling to face Missouri-St. Louis (Nov. 20), followed by a trip to take on Florida Southern (Nov. 26) and Lynn (Nov. 27) at the Terrace Hotel Classic in Lakeland, Florida.
“Historically, Florida Southern is really good,” Nieman continued. “They make the NCAA Tournament every year.”
The Panthers kick off their 22-game conference schedule with home matchups against Hillsdale (Dec. 2) and Findlay (Dec. 4), hit the road for back-to-back contests against Walsh (Dec. 9) and Malone (Dec. 11) and close out the calendar year with home meetings against Trevecca (Dec. 18), Ohio Dominican (Dec. 29) and Cedarville (Dec. 31).
In 2022, KWC plays no more than two consecutive games at home or on the road until capping off the regular season with a three-game trip to Trevecca (Feb. 19), Lake Erie (Feb. 24) and Ursuline (Feb. 26).
With so much returning firepower within the G-MAC, in addition to a tough out-of-conference slate, Nieman expects his squad to adopt an underdog role for much of the season.
“Between playing Ashland twice and then Drury, and you add Walsh returning all of their kids, Tiffin’s a conference champion and they return all of their kids,” he said, “every single night’s going to be challenging.
“I think it’s an exciting opportunity. When we step on the floor, we’re going to be the underdogs. It’ll be a lot tougher road than it has been in the past, but we’re excited.”
Season ticket renewals are currently ongoing, with new season tickets available beginning Aug. 23 by emailing Greg Richard at gregory.richard@kwc.edu.
