Brescia University's Psychology Club & Psi Chi will be holding a family-friendly trunk-or-treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 4:30-6 p.m. The event will be held in the Brescia University Student Services parking lot, located at 531 Frederica St. The public is invited.
Kentucky Wesleyan College will host its 7th annual Trunk or Treat on Wednesday from 5:30 – 6:45 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Yu Hak Hahn Center for the Sciences on Wesleyan Way. The public is invited.
