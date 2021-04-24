Kentucky Wesleyan College has revised plans for its commencement activities Saturday morning due to anticipated inclement weather.
Commencement will be at the RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St., at 10 a.m. Saturday.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including masks and social distancing. Two persons per graduate may attend with tickets provided to graduates for their commencement guests. Overflow rooms will be available to allow other guests to view the ceremony remotely. Live stream links and further information regarding 2021 Commencement celebrations may be found at www.kwc.edu/commencement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.