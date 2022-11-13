Kentucky Wesleyan College closed its football season with a 41-10 loss at Ashland (Ohio) on Saturday.
Ashland is No. 13 in NCAA Division II with a 9-1 record, 7-1 in the G-MAC. KWC finished the season 2-9, 1-7 in the G-MAC.
KWC senior linebacker Jalen Humphrey broke the G-MAC all-time tackle record with 377 for the season. Humphrey had 13 total tackles against Ashland.
The Panthers struggled to gain momentum against a stout Ashland defense, only managing to get three points in the first half thanks to a Blake Vivrette 42-yard field goal.
Christian Arrambide hit senior Peyton Peters for a 20-yard touchdown and KWC’s lone visit to the end zone.
Arrambide went 16-for-31 for 160 yards and a touchdown. Peters caught four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, while Brennen McGuire led with five receptions for 38 yards. Jatorian Dillard ran for 43 yards on the ground.
Humphrey led the way with 13 total tackles (11 solo, 2 assist), while Jaden Santos-Lopez tallied seven solo tackles, including the Panther’s lone sack of the game.
