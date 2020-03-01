KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 79, TIFFIN 76
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Zach Hopewell 35 9 14 0 0 4 3 1 22
Adam Goetz 39 7 17 3 4 3 4 1 21
Wyatt Battaile 30 5 9 2 4 8 5 2 14
Sasha Sukahnov 23 6 9 0 0 10 2 3 12
Jo Griffin 27 0 1 0 0 1 3 1 0
Erik Bell 20 2 7 1 1 1 3 3 5
Stew Currie 13 2 3 1 1 6 0 3 5
Nathan Boyle 7 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0
Mohamed Abu Arisha 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ben Sisson 3 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0
TEAM 1
Totals 200 31 62 7 10 37 20 16 79
TIFFIN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Jairus Stevens 31 5 11 2 3 9 2 2 12
Trent Williams 29 4 9 2 3 1 4 3 12
Jarell Taylor 14 4 7 0 0 3 0 1 11
Austin Schaub 24 2 2 2 2 1 2 1 8
Brevin Brimble 27 2 5 0 0 1 1 2 5
Wesley Jordan 25 5 7 4 4 9 1 2 14
Thomas Hickman 24 3 6 2 5 2 1 1 8
Eric Turner 21 2 9 0 0 0 0 2 6
Jaden Terry 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 3
Totals 200 27 57 12 17 29 11 14 76
Halftime: Tiffin 38-27. 3-point field goals: KWC 10-24 (Hopewell 4-6, Goetz 4-10, Battaile 2-4, Griffin 0-1, Sukhanov 0-1, Bell 0-2), Tiffin 10-25 (Taylor 3-5, Schaub 2-2, Williams 2-6, Turner 2-7, Brimble 1-2, Hickman 0-1, Jordan 0-2). Blocks: KWC 1 (Sukahnov), Tiffin 3 (Turner 2). Steals: KWC 5 (5 with 1), Tiffin 7 (Hickman, Jordan, Stevens 2). Turnovers: KWC 12 (Battaile, Goetz 3), Tiffin 10 (Stevens 5). Technical fouls: KWC 0, Tiffin 1 (Williams). Attendance: 198.
