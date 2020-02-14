KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 83, OHIO VALLEY 56
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Jo Griffin 31 9 14 0 0 1 1 0 18
Adam Goetz 30 7 12 0 0 2 0 2 16
Zach Hopewell 25 3 6 0 0 2 3 1 7
Sasha Sukhanov 15 2 5 0 0 6 0 4 4
Wyatt Battaile 27 1 5 0 0 6 1 0 2
Ben Sisson 21 6 7 3 3 7 0 1 15
Mohamed Abu Arisha 10 4 5 0 0 3 1 2 8
Nathan Boyle 14 2 3 0 0 1 0 0 6
Nathan Smith 3 2 2 0 0 2 0 1 4
Erik Bell 13 1 1 1 2 0 1 1 3
Nick Fort 4 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0
Cameron Cartwright 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mike Gilmer 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 2
Totals 200 37 63 4 5 33 8 12 83
OHIO VALLEY
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Parker Black 29 4 11 1 1 5 3 1 13
Dylan Harrison 25 3 9 2 2 2 0 0 10
David Adeyemo 25 3 7 3 4 9 0 2 9
Keon Claiborne 23 2 6 2 2 1 0 4 6
Ognjen Vasiljevic 35 1 6 0 0 2 3 0 3
Aaron Collins 16 2 3 0 0 0 1 1 5
Samuel Vanadia 10 1 2 2 2 1 0 0 4
Bobby Foggin 7 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 3
Jordan Millspaugh 11 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 2
Vukasin Garic 16 0 0 1 2 2 1 0 1
Andrew Myers 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 1
Totals 200 18 49 11 13 24 8 8 56
Halftime: KWC 42-22. 3-point field goals: KWC 5-19 (Boyle 2-3, Goetz 2-4, Hopewell 1-3, Sukhanov 0-1, Gilmer 0-1, Griffin 0-3, Battaile 0-4), OVU 9-21 (Black 4-7, Harrison 2-5, Collins 1-2, Foggin 1-3, Vasiljevic 1-4). Blocks: KWC 2 (Battaile, Sisson), OVU 2 (Adeyemo, Millspaugh). Steals: KWC 10 (Bell, Griffin, Hopewell, Sisson 2), OVU 3 (Millspaugh 2). Turnovers: KWC 12 (Hopewell 4), OVU 22 (Claiborne 6). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: 110.
