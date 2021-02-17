FINDLAY 95, KENTUCKY WESLEyAN 65
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Wyatt Battaile 25 6 11 0 0 3 0 2 16
Sasha Sukhanov 21 5 6 0 0 4 0 2 12
Jo Griffin 30 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 3
Zach Hopewell 23 1 5 0 0 0 1 0 2
Jamil Wilson 14 0 4 0 0 1 3 0 0
Tre Cobbs 22 5 10 3 3 3 1 1 15
Stew Currie 15 4 4 1 2 5 1 0 9
DeJuan Lockett 5 1 2 3 4 1 0 0 6
Tarik Dixon 12 0 4 2 2 2 2 3 2
Ben Sisson 11 0 0 0 1 3 0 1 0
Nathan Boyle 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0
Kaeveon Mitchell 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Luke Morrison 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Keegan Brewer 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Matthew Teague 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 2
Totals 200 23 52 9 12 25 10 11 65
FINDLAY
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Andrew Owens 24 7 9 0 0 4 3 1 20
Nathan Bruns 20 8 11 0 0 8 3 2 19
Tommy Schmock 31 7 13 1 1 2 8 1 17
Anth. Masterlasco 24 2 6 4 4 6 3 4 9
Tre’Maine Gray 25 3 8 0 0 1 5 1 7
Brady Wildermuth 16 4 7 2 3 4 0 0 11
Joey Edmonds 20 2 4 0 0 1 1 0 5
Hayden Stone 4 2 3 0 0 1 0 2 4
Jarrett Cox 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
Deven Stover 14 0 2 0 0 3 0 2 0
Eisley Swaine 14 0 2 0 0 1 2 1 0
Dondre Palmer 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Cooper Wall 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0
Trent Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 1
Totals 200 36 67 7 8 35 26 15 95
Halftime: Findlay 45-26. 3-point field goals: KWC 10-24 (Battaile 4-5, Sukhanov 2-2, Cobbs 2-5, Lockett 1-2, Griffin 1-3, Boyle 0-1, Brewer 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Dixon 0-2, Hopewell 0-2), Findlay 16-24 (Owens 6-7, Bruns 3-3, Schmock 2-5, Cox 1-1, Gray 1-1, Edmonds 1-2, Masterlasco 1-2, Wildermuth 1-2, Swaine 0-1). Steals: KWC 2 (Hopewell, Wilson), Findlay 10 (Gray, Schmock 3). Blocks: KWC 7 (Sisson 3), Findlay 0. Turnovers: KWC 13 (Sisson 3), Findlay 6 (Schmock 3). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: N/A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.