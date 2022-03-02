Kentucky Wesleyan College will host its seventh annual President’s Gala on Friday, April 22, at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The black-tie optional affair will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and a special live painting performance by local artist, Aaron Kizer. KWC alumnus and Kentucky Sports Radio personality, Ryan Lemond ’89, will serve as the evening’s master of ceremonies and auctioneer.
Members of Kentucky Wesleyan’s President’s Circle will receive two complimentary tickets. Tickets for the general public are $60 per person, $100 per couple, with tables of eight available for $400, and may be purchased at www.kwc.edu/gala or by calling 270-852-3274.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
