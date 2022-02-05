The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team will look to end its recent skid when the Panthers travel to face Ohio Dominican on Saturday.
Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. CT in Cedarville, Ohio.
Wesleyan (10-13, 5-10 in G-MAC) enters following Thursday’s 83-51 setback at Cedarville, which was the fifth straight defeat for KWC.
Despite his team’s skid, however, coach Drew Cooper’s confidence in his squad hasn’t changed — he just wants all of his players to have that same belief.
“I’ve never been through a season like this before in my life,” Cooper said. “There’s basketball to be played, and in terms of getting our mind right to beat a good Old Dominion team on Saturday.
“It’s going to be about pushing the right buttons to get our roster — a full roster of guys — to believe that they’re going to step out and produce and play with that execution. Really, our problem is confidence in between the ears with a handful of players.”
Part of his team’s shortcomings, Cooper estimated, boils down to a lack of top-to-bottom depth.
“Jordan Roland and Wyatt Battaile are really showing an immense amount of leadership and toughness and resilience,” he said of KWC’s top-scoring tandem. “In terms of the depth and the performance that you need to compete in these games, we’re not at a point where we have five, six, seven, eight, nine people that we can throw out there and their confidence is really, really high and they’re ready to go out there and perform.
“We’ll do our best to get ready for Saturday, but the twist has to be in between the ears.”
Wesleyan enters averaging 72.6 points per game on 45% shooting from the field and 36% from 3-point range. KWC is led by Roland (14.2 ppg), a 6-foot-1 junior guard; Battaile (13.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3 apg), a 6-4 senior guard; 6-6 junior forward Ben Sisson (10.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (10.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg).
Saturday’s contest will be the second game of a back-to-back for Ohio Dominican, which hosted Trevecca Nazarene Friday night.
KWC won the season’s previous matchup, 67-45, on Jan. 1 in Owensboro. Roland scored 15 points for the Panthers, who forced 13 turnovers leading to 22 points in the victory.
The men’s contest will follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (13-7,) playing Ohio Dominican (4-12, 4-10) at noon CT.
The Panthers, who score 68.1 points per game on 44.3% shooting from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, are led by a pair of double-digit scorers in 5-11 redshirt junior forward Tahlia Walton (14.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and 5-8 senior forward Cali Nolot (13.4 ppg).
KWC won the previous meeting, 71-34, on Jan. 3 in Owensboro, led by Walton’s 12 points and 11 points from each of Nolot, Jordyn Barga, Corina Conley and Shaylee McDonald.
Both games will be available for viewing on the Great Midwest Digital Network.
