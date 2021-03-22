Kentucky Wesleyan College students will resume in-person learning and campus activities on Tuesday, March 23, following what officials there called a "widespread outbreak" of covid-positive and quarantined students last week.
On March 15, KWC announced it would be pausing in-person classes and canceling all student life activities on campus for the week. At that time there were only 11 students on campus with covid, but 87% of the college's designated isolation space was full.
Currently, there are 17 KWC students positive with covid, and 83% of the designated quarantine space is filled.
KWC President Tom Mitzel said in a release on Monday that thanks to campus vigilance, classes will return to normal on Tuesday, along with food service and activities.
To learn more information about KWC’s response to the pandemic, visit www.kwc.edu/ coronavirus.
