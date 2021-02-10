In the midst of a season that can change at a moment’s notice, Kentucky Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper is looking on the bright side.
In his third year guiding the KWC men’s basketball team, Cooper has already dealt with his fair share of schedule changes stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic this year, but now the Panthers’ next three contests are postponed because of a positive test within the Wesleyan program, Cooper said Monday during his bi-weekly coach’s radio show.
“We’re gonna go through what is, hopefully, a brief pause,” he said.
The Panthers (10-4), winners of five consecutive outings, were set for a three-game road trip — at Tiffin on Thursday, at Cedarville on Saturday and at Findlay on Sunday — before Monday’s news hit.
Wesleyan will now play Findlay on Tuesday, while its matchup against Tiffin will be moved to Feb. 27, the last Saturday of the regular season.
The Cedarville matchup, however, isn’t expected to be made up.
“Unless something happens, I’d be surprised if that game got rescheduled,” Cooper said. “It’s unfortunate, because Cedarville is a team we have not played yet.”
The Panthers were originally set to host Cedarville on Jan. 9 at the Sportscenter, but that game was called off just hours before tipoff.
Though it’s disappointing, Cooper noted, he’s looking for the silver lining.
“It’s a situation that yeah, everything is inconvenienced and what we’re going through now is an inconvenience, but we’re fortunate to be playing,” he said. “That’s the reality of it. Many people have worked so hard to allow these young men and us to have our season — or something that resembles a season.
“I will take the inconveniences when you consider what the alternative is, and that’s not to play. It’s an unfortunate reality.”
Wesleyan is expected to resume practice Saturday evening, which Cooper said will give redshirt senior guard Tre Cobbs (17 points per game) and junior center Sasha Sukhanov (6.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg) time to return from their respective injuries.
“I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about will the extra time give us — would Sasha and/or Tre not be ready on Thursday, they’ll be ready on Tuesday since that’s our next outside competition, God willing,” Cooper said.
Even through all the uncertainty, the Panthers are trying to stay optimistic.
“Let’s take these inconveniences and be thankful that we’re playing,” Cooper said.
