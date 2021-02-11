The Daviess County Sheriff's Department is advising motorists that the department is currently working multiple vehicle accidents in the 10000 block of Kentucky 144 and the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
The sheriff's department also reports that power lines are down at Kentucky 405 and Kentucky 144.
