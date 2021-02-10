The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists to use caution while traveling in western Kentucky today due to freezing rain moving into the area this morning, which is forming icy spots on bridges and overpasses.
According to officials, "crews have pretreated roadways. However, once the ice starts to accumulate, the ability to improve driving conditions will be limited. Extreme low temperatures into and through the weekend will severely limit the effectiveness of salt and other ice-fighting chemicals."
