Make way for the new and improved Owensboro Catholic High School Lady Aces.
A night after needing sudden-death penalty kicks to finally vanquish upset-minded Meade County, Catholic was on point throughout a 3-0 victory over arch-rival Daviess County in the Girls’ 3rd Region Tournament championship match Thursday at the OHS Soccer Complex at Shifley Park.
The Lady Aces (9-7) advance to the opening round of the KHSAA state tournament on Saturday at Marshall County (11-2-2), which edged Murray 3-2 in the finals of the 1st Region Tournament Thursday in Paducah.
“Daviess County playing three times in three nights didn’t help their cause,” Owensboro Catholic first-year head coach Andy Hines. “Because of that, we wanted to come out in the first 20 minutes and play as hard as we could.
“After last night, I was a little worried, but we, fortunately, stepped up our game tonight because we knew we had to with the opponent being Daviess County.
“And, yes, scoring the first goal always helps.”
Catholic took a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute when freshman midfielder Virginia Young scored after the ball deflected off Daviess County junior goalkeeper Emma Patterson.
Ten minutes later, the Lady Aces added to their advantage when freshman midfielder Mallary Bailey scored off an assist from senior defender Emmy Moore.
Catholic’s 2-0 lead held through intermission.
The Lady Aces then added a huge insurance goal in the 62nd minute when sophomore midfielder Maddie Hayden scored a close-range goal off an assist from sophomore defender Rachel Traylor.
“We’ve improved so much — I think we’ve got perfect timing,” said junior midfielder Ashton Logsdon, a member of Catholic’s regional championship team as a freshman in 2018. “We’re such a young team, but we kept working hard and this has turned out to be our year.
“It’s a thrilling moment to be going to state again — it’s almost a surreal feeling.”
Catholic outshot the Lady Panthers by a 12-8 margin, with freshman goalkeeper Abby Payne — subbing for injured senior Megan Goodwin (knee) — being credited with six saves. Daviess County junior keeper Patterson also saved six shots.
“We got a little bit down after that first goal they scored,” said longtime Daviess County coach David Sandifer, whose team upset Ohio County 3-1 in Wednesday’s semifinals and entered the tournament as the defending champion. “Tonight, we just didn’t have the offensive firepower we needed for 80 minutes.
“It was about what we expected (from Catholic). You’ve got to find some offense somewhere to put pressure on the opponent and we weren’t able to do that in this one.”
It was the rubber match of three in this year’s series between the Lady Aces and Lady Panthers. Daviess County won in the regular season 1-0 on Oct. 3 at Deer Park, and Catholic prevailed in the title match of the 9th District Tournament 2-0 last Thursday at Shifley.
Daviess County closed out its season at 8-6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.