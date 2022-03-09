The second game of the day for the 2022 Mingau Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 was a match up between Bethlehem and Bullitt East. These two teams met this time last season in the first round of the tournament where Bethlehem won 70-65. The tables turned though this season as the Lady Chargers came out with a 67-50 victory over the Lady Banshees, in a fast paced, competitive contest.
Bullitt came out strong to start the game with a 9-0 run thanks to Lilly Reid and Gracie Merkle. Reid got things going with a deep 3-pointer. It wasn’t until the 2:24 mark of the first quarter that Bethlehem hot involved in scoring. Kasey Spalding and Carlie Thurmond knocked down back-to-back 3-points to cut the deficit to 9-6, but another bucket from Reid would keep the Lady Banshees at bay to end the half 11-8.
It was Bethlehem who would take control of the second quarter and wasted no time tying the game at 13-13. From there it was a back and forth battle with neither team taking more than a 2-point lead. The Lady Banshees held onto a slight lead thanks to a pair of free throws by Emma Filiatreau to go up 19-17 with 2:30 left in the half. The Lady Chargers would have the last say to end the half as Merkle knotted the game back up at 19-19 and Emma Egan knocked down a jumper to boost Bullitt up 21-19 going into the locker room.
“We didn’t want to write down in our notes that they were tougher than we were,” Bullitt East head coach Chris Stallings said. “That was something we had to do last year so I was really proud of our kids about how tough, especially defensively they played and in rebounding the ball.”
In the first half of play the two teams were fairly evenly matched across the board. The Lady Chargers were able to capitalize on turnovers by converting four points.
Bullitt started to pull away in the second half. Reid and company picked up their offensive pace to build up to a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter thanks to two more long balls from Reid. Bethlehem would stick around, but never quite be able to find momentum as they cut the deficit to seven, but the Lady Chargers would kick their lead back up to 10 and beyond.
Bethlehem head coach Jason Clark pointed out the size difference between these two schools and the effort that his team gave as the smaller school.
“This was a testament to these kids, they don’t like to lose, they are multi-sport athletes,” Bethlehem head coach Jason Clark said. “They play a little bit of everything and they win in everything, they are fierce competitors and that showed.”
It was a 10-point deficit heading into the final quarter of play as Bullitt East eyed their first round victory. Merkle alone would control the first nine points for the Lady Chargers with some Lady Banshee points mixed in. Bethlehem would do their best to climb out of their 13-point deficit and were able to cut out four points for a 56-47 score but a 7-0 run by Bullitt would seal the deal.
The Lady Chargers come out with a 17-point win, 67-50 to get revenge from last season’s loss to the Lady Banshees.
Gracie Merkle led all scorers with 24 points and 15 rebounds followed by 21 points from Lilly Reid. Emma Egan and Jada Hughes added nine points each while Haleigh Mason and Anna Rodgers put up two points each for Bullitt East.
Emma Filiatreau led the Lady Banshees with 14 points; Carlie Thurmond added 11 and Kasey Spalding put up eight. Kensey Clayton had five points, Bailey Bishop and Ashlyn Miles each contributed four points, while Tessa Miles and Mariela Lozano added two apiece.
Bullitt East 11 10 27 19 67
Bethlehem 8 11 19 12 50
