The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team stayed home the last several games and had a big win over Hancock County in the first round of the 3rd Region All “A” Classic. The Lady Cougars fell 46-35 against Ohio County on Dec. 7. McLean County beat the Lady Hornets for the second time this season on Dec. 15, winning 65-57. The Lady Cougars came up short, 54-42, against Lyon County on Dec. 17.
McLean County was up by a basket by the end of the first quarter against Ohio County, but fell behind 17-9 by halftime. The Lady Eagles pulled away farther in the second half to seal a win.
Natalie Patterson led the Lady Cougars with nine points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. Sarah Miller had a couple threes and scored eight points and had six rebounds, three steals and an assist. Alyssa Burrough had seven points, a rebound, three steals and an assist. Amanda Ecton had five points, eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Kashlynn Rice had four points and four rebounds, along with a steal and an assist. Bree Frailley had a basket, six boards and four blocks.
Alyssa Burrough gave a bounce-pass assist to Kashlynn Rice to put McLean on the board against the Lady Hornets last Wednesday. Burrough then made a steal with a full-court drive and layup under triple coverage to bump the Lady Cougars out front. The score was knotted up at 13 by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was a back-and-forth affair with three-pointers from Sarah Miller and Maria Blades keeping it tight. Burrough took a pass on the run and dribbled around defenders at the basket to score before Miller sank two free throws, giving McLean a 32-20 lead at halftime.
Miller and Blades broke out the 3s again to start the second half and were joined by Rice from outside the arc. Miller shot an assist from half-court to Rice at the basket to give the Lady Cougars a six-point advantage at the end of the third.
McLean County moved the ball quickly around the arc to start the final quarter of play. Miller in the corner passed to Rice at the top of the key who shot an immediate assist to Burrough with a3-pointer from the other corner. Bree Frailley then went around and under the basket to give the Lady Cougars an 11-point lead early in the fourth. The Lady Hornets tried to close the gap, but several successful foul shots by Miller, who was 80% from the line, kept them at bay. McLean County sealed another win.
The Lady Cougars had five players score in double-digits, led by Kashlynn Rice with 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Maria Blades had four 3s and a total of 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Bree Frailley had a double-double with 13 points and 12 boards, along with an impressive four blocks. Sarah Miller and Alyssa Burrough both had 11 points. Miller added seven rebounds, five assists and a steal. Burrough had three boards, five assists and two steals.
“It was a good offensive night for us,” McLean County head coach Ryan Groves said. “Having all five starters in double figures is big for us. We’ve talked all season about how balanced we can be offensively if we will just believe in each other, and tonight we did that.”
Kashlynn Rice came to play on both ends of the floor, according to Groves.
“She is capable of taking people off the dribble, and that is a huge advantage that can really help us going forward,” he said.
Maria Blades also had a big night shooting.
“When she gets hot, she can put some points on the board for us,” said Groves. “With other key players being sidelined with injuries, we needed Maria to step up, and she did.
“Breanna Frailley really cleaned up on the boards, and we needed that. She is capable of double figures in rebounding every night if she will just set her mind to it.”
McLean County advances to the semi-finals of the 3rd Region All “A” Classic. The Lady Cougars will face Edmonson County on Jan. 3 at Whitesville Trinity.
McLean County hosted the Lady Lyons last Friday, and the home team was down by five at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Cougars were still trailing 22-17 at the half, but managed to narrow the gap to a single point by the end of the third quarter. Despite several 3s by Miller and Blades in the second half, Lyon County took the win.
Sarah Miller and Kashlynn Rice both led McLean County with 10 points. Miller had a couple 3s and a rebound. Rice grabbed four boards. Maria Blades had three 3s and three rebounds. Bree Frailley had four points and nine boards. Alyssa Burrough had four points. Sarah Larkin had three points and a rebound. Laila Bell had a basket and a board. Ava Lannum snagged three rebounds.
The Lady Cougars hosted the Independence Bank Kentucky-Indiana Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter earlier this week. They will play in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament at Warren Central High School on Dec. 28. The Lady Cougars will face George Rogers Clark at 2 p.m.
