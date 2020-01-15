The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team won big on the road at Ohio County after losing by two to the Lady Eagles at home earlier in the season. The Lady Cougars won 53-36 on Jan. 10 in Beaver Dam.
The tipoff went to McLean County and Makena Rush-Owen made an immediate basket with an assist by Alyssa Burrough. Burrough then made a quick steal and put it up herself to put the Lady Cougars up 4-0 less than 20 seconds into play. McLean County had a narrow two-point lead at the half, but came out of the locker room with determination and dominated the second half for a 53-36 win.
Bailei Walker was perfect from the line and led the Lady Cougars with 12 points, five rebounds and a steal. Makena Rush-Owen had a double-double with 10 each in points and rebounds.
“We felt good going into the game due to the fact that we had our entire team healthy,” shared head coach Arlando Johnson. “Getting off to a solid start offensively allowed us to gain confidence.”
The Lady Cougars will play Daviess County at home on Jan. 17. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
