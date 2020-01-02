The McLean County High School girls' basketball team participated in the 7th Annual Classic Delilah Gonzales Shootout on Dec. 20 and 21 in Taylor County. The Lady Cougars went 3-0 to sweep the tournament and bring home the championship. They beat Brown County, 65-21, Taylor County, 52-39, and Fairdale, 75-43.
Hailee Johnson was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament while Kamryn McMahon, Makena Rush-Owen and Alyssa Burrough were all named to the All-Tournament team. Hannah Hampton was named Player of the Game for the Brown County game. Johnson was named Player of the Game for both the Taylor County and Fairdale games.
Participating in this tournament was especially meaningful for assistant coach Allyson Wagner. After graduating from Campbellsville College, she stayed an extra semester to serve as freshman and assistant varsity coach for Taylor County. During that time, she got to know and coach Delilah Gonzales.
"She was so fun and always smiling," shared Wagner. Taylor County had a tight group of girls; Wagner got to know them really well and is still in contact with some of them today. After playing Taylor County on Saturday, Wagner was reminded of how Delilah was always enjoying life and she became emotional when talking to our girls about the love of the game.
"It was just a joy to be back (in Taylor County) and go 3-0 in a tournament in Delilah's name," shared Wagner. "I also got to see her parents and enjoyed catching up with them."
The Lady Cougars had doubled the score of Brown County by the end of the first quarter on Friday and pulled farther away each period to end the game with a 65-21 win. Hailee Johnson was perfect from the line and led McLean County with 15 points. Alyssa Burrough had a couple three-pointers and a total of 10 points in the game.
The first game on Saturday was a similar affair with a 52-39 win over Taylor County. Hailee Johnson led the Lady Cougars with 13 points. Kamryn McMahon and Makena Rush-Owen each added 12 points in the game.
The championship game was a decisive victory for McLean County. The Lady Cougars had a 21-point lead by the end of the first period and scored more points in the first half than they allowed Fairdale in the entire game. A 75-43 victory earned the championship for McLean County. Hailee Johnson led the Lady Cougars with an impressive 24 points.
"We finished off a two-day tournament with a championship," shared head coach Arlando Johnson. "It was a great feeling for our entire program. I'm proud of these players. They have fought through some early adversity and stayed together."
McLean County will travel to Edmonson County for the All "A" Classic on Jan. 2. The Lady Cougars will face Owensboro Catholic at 6 p.m. The next game is at University Heights Academy in Hopkinsville on Jan. 4 at 3 p.m.
