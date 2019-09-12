The McLean County High School volleyball team chalked up their first win this season at home against Union County on Sept. 3. The Lady Cougars then hosted Todd County Central on Thursday and battled through five sets before falling just short to the Lady Braves. Last Saturday, McLean County lost at Whitesville to Trinity High School in the All "A" Tournament.
McLean County played a much-improved team from Union County last Tuesday at home according to head coach Keith Sage. "We want to thank the community for the large turn out and support. It helps the team keep their energy level up and interprets into a better chance of winning."
And the Lady Cougars did just that winning the match in three straight sets, 25-10, 25-18, and 25-7. Several players had standout performances on both offense and defense. On the defensive side, Meredith Free had another outstanding night passing at a 2.0 level with 11 digs.
Offensively, Katie Cessna had eight aces and four kills. Claire Hudson had one ace, four kills and three blocks. Kylie Ward also had seven service aces to go along with an outstanding night of setting. Madison Wilson did a great job in filling in as the second setter of the night to go along with her four service aces, according to Sage. Abby Englehardt and Ellie Alexander both had two each in kills and aces while Allison Baxley added two kills.
The match at home on September 5 was a hard-fought battle that required five sets to determine a winner. McLean County won the first set 25-17 and then fell by the same margin in the second set. Todd County took the next 25-12 before the Lady Cougars hammered out a win by a narrow margin 25-23 to tie it up. The winner of the next set would determine the match and the Lady Storm prevailed 15-12.
Ellie Alexander had seven kills and three blocks on the night. Katie Cessna also had seven kills and added one ace. Claire Hudson had five each in kills and blocks while Allison Baxley had five and four. Kylie Ward and Abby Englehardt both had four aces and Englehardt added five kills. Addison Horn had two service aces while Madison Wilson delivered an ace and a kill.
"The most important lesson to take from this is to realize and anticipate the mental toughness it takes to play a five-set match and the understanding that you can't relax on a single point even when you're leading," shared Sage.
The Lady Cougars fell on Sept. 7 in the All "A" Tournament to Whitesville Trinity, 25-12 and 25-20. Claire Hudson was named to the All-Tournament team.
"We got a slow start possibly because we were missing two key players, but then we started playing up to our potential," stated Sage.
Abby Englehardt led all kills with nine. Claire Hudson had seven kills and three blocks. Allison Baxley and Katie Cessna each had two kills.
The Lady Cougars had matches at home and on the road earlier this week and have their sights set on a District game at Muhlenberg County tonight, Sept. 12. The first serve is at 5:30 p.m.
