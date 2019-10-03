The McLean County High School soccer team spent last week on the road. The Lady Cougars fell 8-2 at Hopkins County Central on Sept. 24. The team traveled to Russellville last Thursday and came up short 1-0 against the Lady Panthers.
McLean County was missing a couple of players due to injuries at Hopkins Central, but head coach Ricky Humphrey shared, "We played well even though we were short-handed."
Jayden Howard was in goal and had 12 saves. The two goals for the Lady Cougars were scored by Hannah Hampton and Brilee Owens. Katie Knight and Abigail Humphrey had assists.
McLean County was still battling injuries on Thursday night at Russellville and lost 1-0. Jayden Howard had eight saves in goal.
"We had several shots on goal; we just couldn't put any of them in the back of the net," stated Humphrey. "We have a week left until districts and it will be a tough game for us. We will be short-handed for that game as well, so playing short lately will help us out in the long run."
The Lady Cougars traveled to Webster County earlier this week on Tuesday and will end their regular season at home with another chance at Russellville tonight, October 3 for Senior Night. Senior recognition will be at 5:30 p.m. followed by the game at 6 p.m.
McLean County will play Muhlenberg County in the first round of the 10th District tournament at Ohio County on Oct. 7. The game will begin at 5:30 p.m.
