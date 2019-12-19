The seventh-grade team won 31-5 against Hancock County in the first round on Dec. 7. Rachel Schutte led with 12 points. The Lady Cougars then won 32-9 against Butler County on Dec. 9 to advance to the championship game. Schutte led again with eight points in the game.
The eighth-grade team won 32-8 over Edmonson County on Dec. 7. Hailee Johnson led with 12 points in the game. The Lady Cougars then won 37-23 against Grayson County on Dec. 10 which punched their ticket for the championship game. Johnson led again with 12 points.
Both teams played in the championship game at Breckinridge County on Dec. 12. The seventh-grade Lady Cougars faced Ohio County and had a hard-fought first quarter that ended with McLean up by a basket. The Lady Cougars managed to pull ahead 17-8 by the half and started the final period with a 28-17 lead. McLean County sealed the championship with a 30-21 win over the Lady Eagles.
Sarah Johnson was perfect from the line and led the Lady Cougars with a three-pointer and a total of nine points. Katie McCoy had seven points in the game. Kenadi Level put up six points while Sarah Larkin and Rachel Schutte each added four points in the contest.
The eighth-grade team faced Hancock County in their championship game and another tight first quarter ended with the Lady Cougars up by a basket. Hancock County flipped the script and took the lead 18-16 by the half. The Lady Hornets had a 36-27 lead at the end of the third period and ended the game with a 44-40 win over McLean.
Emilee Hallum led the Lady Cougars with five three-pointers and a total of 16 in the game. Hailee Johnson had 10 points. Sarah Miller had a couple threes with a total of eight points. Kelsey Hodges had five points and Laney Colburn added a free throw.
"To say I'm proud is an understatement," shared head coach Shelbie Howard. "Both of these teams and all of these girls have worked extremely hard all season long."
