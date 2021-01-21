The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team chalked up their first win this season with a 63-43 victory over Hopkins County Central. All five of the Lady Cougar seniors started in the game at home on Jan. 12.
McLean County jumped out front early and was up by 12 to end the first quarter and finished the half with a 35-18 lead. The Lady Storm came out hot after the half and narrowed the gap to single digits, but the Lady Cougars got back to work and secured the game with a 63-43 win.
“We came out in the third quarter and relaxed which allowed them to cut the lead,” Head Coach Ryan Groves said. “I challenged the ladies to keep their heads up, stay confident and regain their focus. I was very proud of the way they responded. They went out, calmed down and went back to what we did in the first half to increase our lead.”
“We continued to move the ball well and it showed in the stats,” Groves said. “We finished the game with 18 team assists which is where we want to be. We want to continue to share the basketball because we have so many ladies who can contribute and be effective offensively on any given night. A big key for us throughout the game was our movement of the basketball on the offensive end of the floor. I have been telling our girls all season if we move the ball quickly we will wear the defense down which will create open looks from the outside as well as being able to drive to the basket. We did a much better job of doing that and it paid off.”
Kamryn McMahon led the Lady Cougars with a couple three-pointers and a total of 19 points, two rebounds, eight assists and three steals. “Kamryn played great for us,” said Groves. “She let the game come to her and didn’t force it. She may have had 19 points, but I was much more impressed with the way she distributed the ball leading to her team high eight assists. She is very capable of putting up those assist numbers every night. She also played really well on the defensive end and that is something we have to consistently get from her on a nightly basis.”
Bailei Walker had a double-double from 16 points, 10 boards, three assists and a block.
“Bailei came to play as well,” Groves said. “She played within our system and seemed much more comfortable on both ends of the floor. Her defense was by far the best I’ve seen from her. She fought through screens and was in the correct positions pretty much most of the night. As always, she was great on the boards.”
Makena Rush-Owen put up 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and made an assist. “Makena is starting to believe in the vision I’ve had for her since day one,” Groves said. “I’ve been telling her we know she can play inside, but we need her to get out on the floor some because she is a good shooter and it helps opens things up. She did this early, but when we needed her to go inside in the second half she was able to do that and was very successful. She also had a great night defensively and I love how hard she has worked at getting better.”
Jaci Christian had four points, snagged 11 rebounds and also made four assists along with two steals.
“Jaci was huge for us. She led our team with 11 rebounds on the night,” said Groves. “What makes this even better is a lot of times she is the smallest player on the floor. She seems to be at the right place at the right time which is a testament to how well she listens in practice and how hard she plays all the time. She has really helped us on the defensive end. I challenge her to pressure some of the best guards we play. She has risen to the challenge each and every night. She plays so hard and as a defensive-minded coach, I am so thankful she decided to come back out this year and be a part of this team.”
Taylor Galloway played a good game as well, according to Groves, with three points, two rebounds and an assist. “She does the little things that some players forget to do. She has a knack for the ball and does a great job of being in the correct position most of the time. I have been very happy with her growth this season.”
“These seniors stepped up this game when we needed them to,” Groves said. “Not having some players due to injury has put more responsibility on some of these girls that may not have been in these positions in the past and they rose to the challenge. They showed leadership and that is something we need right now. This was a team effort and I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
The Lady Cougar varsity team will be on the road to Lyon County tonight, Jan. 21. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.