The McLean County High School girls' basketball team ended 2019 with a near-miss at home against Hopkinsville and opened 2020 with a win over University Heights Academy. The Lady Cougars fell 60-59 at home on Dec. 30 and lost 57-30 to Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the 3rd Region All "A" Classic at the Sportscenter on Jan. 2. McLean County then won 38-35 over University Heights Academy on Jan. 4.
The Lady Cougars got behind early against the Lady Tigers at home last Monday and were down by 13 at the end of the first quarter. McLean County narrowed the gap significantly in each quarter to battle back, but the game ended with a 60-59 win for Hopkinsville.
Kamryn McMahon led the Lady Cougars with quadruple threes and a total of 24 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal. Hailee Johnson had 18 points and three rebounds. Makena Rush-Owen had a double-double from 11 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist.
"We allowed way too many points in the first quarter," stated head coach Arlando Johnson. "However, we fought to give ourselves a chance to win."
McLean County lost 57-30 against the Lady Aces at the Sportscenter. Kamryn McMahon led with nine points in the game. Hailee Johnson, Natalie Patterson and Hannah Hampton each added six points.
"We felt solid going into this game, but we did not focus when we need to," shared Johnson. "It's tough to win when you go 6/23 from below the free throw line. We continued to compete and that's a positive."
The Lady Cougars had a 7-point lead at the end of the first quarter against University Heights Academy. However, the Lady Blazers jumped ahead by a basket by the half and maintained that advantage at the end of the third period. McLean County ended strong and edged out front for a 38-35 win.
Hailee Johnson led with 15 points, four rebounds and a steal. Kamryn McMahon had eight points, three steals, a rebound and an assist. Makena Rush-Owen had seven points and twice that in boards. Natalie Patterson had four points and the same in steals along with two rebounds. Hannah Hampton had a basket, 10 rebounds, four steals and an assist. Alyssa Burrough had a basket, three steals and an assist. Maria Blades had a rebound and assist while Bree Frailley made a steal.
"It was a game of grit," stated Johnson. "The team with the less amount of quit would win and our kids did not quit."
The Lady Cougars will travel to Ohio County on Jan. 10 for a varsity game at 6 p.m. followed by a boys' varsity game. The girls and boys will both play at Muhlenberg County on Jan. 14 with the same game times.
