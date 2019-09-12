The McLean County High School soccer team hosted Ohio County on Sept. 5. The Lady Cougars fell to the Lady Eagles 10-0.
Head coach Ricky Humphrey was pleased overall with the team's effort. "We made it to the second half, which we haven't been able to do with them in a couple of years. We had a couple chances to score that we didn't capitalize on, but we played hard and never gave up. I couldn't say that in the past."
The Lady Cougars traveled to Union County earlier this week on Tuesday and will be on the road to Ohio County tonight, Sept. 12 for another matchup with the Lady Eagles. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
