The McLean County High School soccer team traveled to Warren East for a double-header on Saturday, Aug. 24. The Lady Cougars lost 3-1 to Warren East and won 4-1 over Hart County. On Aug. 27, McLean hosted Hopkins County Central and fell 7-2.
Warren East is a very good, disciplined team according to head coach Ricky Humphrey and they scored less than a minute into the game. McLean County allowed two more open goals before Brilee Owens found Hannah Hampton with a lob pass over the heads of both a defender and the goalie for an easy score just before the half. Both teams were held scoreless for the remainder of the contest and Warren East took the win 3-1. Jayden Howard had 10 saves in the game.
The second game on Saturday was against Hart County. McLean County started out lethargic and not the same team from the first game according to Humphrey. Hart County took a 1-0 lead and held that lead at the half. "During halftime, the girls and I had a nice long discussion about playing with pride," stated Humphrey. The Lady Cougars scored four goals in the second half to come back and take the win 4-1. Kyndal Daugherty led the way with two goals and Brilee Owens had a goal and two assists. Maddie McKittrick also scored a goal. Jayden Howard had another 10 saves.
"I saw two different versions of my team on Saturday and I liked both," commented Humphrey. "The first one got behind on the scoreboard, dug deep, and didn't allow another goal when they could have folded to a quality opponent. The second one got behind, took a chewing at halftime and used it as motivation to win the game. We have a very solid soccer team at MCHS this year."
The Lady Cougars hosted the Lady Storm from Hopkins Central on August 27. McLean County struck first with a corner kick. Brilee Owens was assisted by Hannah Hampton on the goal. The Storm then scored three straight goals to take the lead 3-1. Maddie McKittrick scored on an assist from Kyndal Daugherty to narrow the gap. Hopkins Central scored three more times just before and after halftime. "I switched goalies and we settled down," shared Humphrey. McLean County only allowed one more goal the last 20 minutes of the game and the Storm won 7-2. Jayden Howard had fifteen saves and Kyndal Daugherty had five saves in goal.
The Lady Cougars traveled to Butler County earlier this week and will host Ohio County tonight, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.
