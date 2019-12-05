The McLean County Middle School girls' basketball team hosted Daviess County for their only game last week on Nov. 25. The eighth-grade came out on top 52-23, but the seventh-grade fell 28-16.
The eighth-grade Lady Cougars jumped out to a 15-point lead by the end of the first quarter against the Lady Red Devils. McLean County was ahead 35-13 at halftime and sealed the win 52-23 over Daviess County.
Hailee Johnson led the Lady Cougars with 24 points. Emilee Hallum had a couple three-pointers with a total of 13 points while shooting 83% from the line. Sarah Miller put up 10 points in the game. Laney Colburn and Shelby Atherton each had a basket and Keeley Cox added a free throw.
"This group of girls is becoming more impressive each game," shared head coach Shelbie Howard. "We have multiple players putting up several points. I still don't think we have reached our peak. They have been playing unselfish ball and have bought in to the fact of playing as one unit."
The seventh-grade team fell behind early in the first quarter and was trailing 22-6 at the half. While the Lady Cougars outscored the Lady Red Devils in both of the second half quarters, it wasn't enough to overcome the earlier deficit and they lost 28-16 to Daviess County.
Carly Casey and Rachel Schutte both led McLean County with three points. Sarah Johnson, Danielle Reynolds and Kenadi Level each had a basket. Sarah Larkin, Ava Lannum, Shelby Atherton and Bailey Ferguson each added a free throw in the game.
The Lady Cougars ended their regular season earlier this week and will begin the Green River Valley Conference tournament on Dec. 7 at Breckinridge County.
